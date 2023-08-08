Polls: Uniformed bodies urged to vote wisely, choose candidates who can serve the people well - PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Security forces, Armed Forces and police personnel involved in early voting for the state polls tomorrow are urged to vote wisely and choose their representatives to form strong and efficient state governments.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said uniformed bodies must use their responsibility and trust vested upon them to choose leaders who can serve honestly and resolve problems faced by the people and ensure a stable government.

“I would like to wish all uniformed bodies involved in the early voting process tomorrow, ‘happy voting’. I pray that the voting process will progress smoothly tomorrow.

“Choose candidates who can shoulder the responsibility of safeguarding the welfare of the people as well as the entire family, God Willing (Insya-Allah),” he said in his Facebook posting tonight.

Through a video clip posted, Anwar hoped the early voting process will be carried out without any untoward incidents to consolidate the existing political stability in the country.

Anwar said the purpose of the early voting initiative for uniformed bodies is to ensure their services are available to ensure safety and security when voters go to the polls in six states on Aug 12.

According to the Election Commission’s (EC) website, the early voting process involves 49,660 members of the Armed Forces (ATM) and 47,728 police personnel who will be voting at their respective polling stations in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan.

As for the Kuala Terengganu by-election, 1,362 police personnel and 35 ATM members are involved in the early voting process.

The EC has set the date for early voting in all six states and the Kuala Terengganu by-election as Aug 8 and the polling date is Aug 12 while the 14-day campaigning period ends at 11.59pm of Aug 11. - Bernama