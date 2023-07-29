Polls: Unity Govt performance clear proof for voters to make right choice

GOMBAK: Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari believes the good performance shown by the Unity Government since taking over the country’s administration will open the eyes of voters to choose the right candidates in the state polls on Aug 12.

Amirudin who is also the incumbent of the Sungai Tua state seat said the government’s efforts to resolve various issues faced by the people in stages are also real proof for the voters in Selangor.

“We want to continue the successes that we have achieved together, for example, of how we are able to face various problems such as the pandemic, floods and the economy.

“This is the actual proof, not offers which are tried to be made. We faced the pandemic, and then floods. These situations provide real proof of how the government acts and how this coalition is able to carry out its duties in addition to maintaining economic achievements,” he said.

He said this after the announcement of the candidates contesting the Sungai Tua state seat. Amirudin will defend the seat against Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) candidate from PAS Muhammad Hanif Jamaluddin and independent candidate G. Suman in a three-cornered fight.

Meanwhile, Selangor UMNO Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin (BN-UMNO), who is contesting the Gombak Setia state seat, said that he hopes voters to make a wise decision because it will determine the future of Selangor.

“We know that Amirudin’s leadership brought Selangor to a level we can be proud of and the polls are important to provide well-being, prosperity and comfort to the people of Selangor,” he said.

On Aug 12, Megat Zulkarnain will be involved in a three-cornered fight against incumbent Muhammad Hilman Idham (PN-Bersatu) and independent candidate Mohamed Salim Mohamed Ali.-Bernama