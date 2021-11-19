Pollster predicts 11 seats for BN, 7 for PH in Malacca

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) can comfortably win 11 seats and Pakatan Harapan (PH) can win seven in the Malacca elections tomorrow, said the Ilham Centre.

According to The Malaysian Insight, if BN can capture an additional four seats, it will have the simple majority needed to form the state government.

The four are among 10 seats whose outcome is too close to call. The 10 are Asahan, Bemban, Durian Tunggal, Gadek, Kelebang, Machap Jaya, Pantai Kundor, Pengkalan Batu, Rembia and Tanjung Bidara.

The pollster predicts that BN will win in Ayer Limau, Ayer Molek, Kuala Linggi, Lendu, Merlimau, Rim, Serkam, Sg Rambai, Sg Udang, Taboh Naning and Telok Mas, while PH will win in Ayer Keroh, Bandar Hilir, Bukit Katil, Duyong, Kesidang, Kota Laksamana and Paya Rumput.

“BN has to win at least four more seats from the 10 ‘hot seats’ to get a simple majority. PH needs to defend the seats won in the last election,” the report said.

Meanwhile, Perikatan Nasional (PN) has the opportunity to cause an upset in Tanjung Bidara, Rembia and Bemban.

The survey also pointed out that as many as 11 per cent of BN voters who voted for PH in previous General Election may return to the former tomorrow.

The survey involved 1,051 respondents registered as voters in Malacca, and was conducted from October 23 to November 15.

BN, PH and PN will face each other in all 28 state seats, with some seats slated for six-cornered fights because of Independents.

Campaigning, which started on November 8, must end at midnight tonight.