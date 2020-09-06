Pollution: amendments to Act 171 will give power to PBT to take stringent action

ALOR SETAR: The amendments to the Local Government Act 1976 (Act 171) will give power to local authorities (PBT) to impose stricter action against factories responsible for causing pollution, said Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin (pix).

She said for the moment, enforcement against those found committing such offences falls under the jurisdiction of the Environment and Water Ministry through the Department of Environment.

“The Housing and Local Government Ministry is responsible for issuing operating licence, in line with the jurisdiction of PBT. We are aware of the loopholes in the law (Act 171).

“Therefore (the amendment) will expand the power of PBT in imposing stern action against the offenders,” she told a press conference here today.

She was asked to comment on whether her ministry can take stern action including by revoking operating licence of the factories that have caused pollution like what happened in Sungai Gong, Rawang, Selangor.

The water pollution incident on Thursday has caused unscheduled water disruption for 1.2 million consumers in seven districts around the Klang Valley.

Following that, four men have been arrested in connection with the odour pollution incident in the Sungai Gong Industrial Area.

Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said the suspects, who are the owners of the factory alleged to be the cause of the pollution have been remanded for six days beginning yesterday.-Bernama