KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) today stressed that the air pollution in Pasir Gudang shouldn’t have recurred after the first incident in March.

“This is rather unfortunate ... it seems like there are factories that are not very concerned about safety (regulations) and thus, causing the incident to recur.

“That is why we have to identify those responsible for causing the pollution and take stern action against them,” he told reporters after delivering his keynote address at the 33rd Asia-Pacific Roundtable here today.

Dr Mahathir said this in response to the latest incident of pollution in Pasir Gudang which caused many to suffer from breathing difficulties and vomiting since last Thursday.

All educational institutions in Pasir Gudang district had also been ordered to close until Thursday to allow authorities to work on clearing the pollution. — Bernama