CAMERON HIGHLANDS: Sungai Ichat in Kuala Terla here, which was previously polluted following encroachment and illegal land clearing activities, has been cleaned and is now safe for use.

Pahang Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail (pix) said Sungai Ichat water which is one of the sources for the Kuala Terla water treatment plant, has achieved level 1 and is now fit for consumption.

“River pollution and the encroachment activities had affected the Sungai Ichat river flow, causing a multitude of problems. At that time it was at level 5 but today it is at level 1 and this is an achievement,“ he told reporters after a working visit to Sungai Ichat and Sungai Terla in Kuala Terla here, today.

During the visit Wan Rosdy planted Damar Minyak saplings and also took a sip of the water taken directly from both rivers to prove that the water is now clean and safe.

Wan Rosdy said enforcement actions had been taken via Ops Lestari 1 and Ops Lestari 2 last year, at the Sungai Ichat Forest Reserve which was gazetted in March 2019, to ensure the Kuala Terla water catchment area and the interests of the people are protected.

He said through the two operations conducted in February and December 2019, the Pahang State Forestry Department planted 17,615 saplings of various species including Cupressus, Meranti Bukit, Merawan Siput Jantan, Rhu, Minyak and Gerok over a ​​25.75-hectare site.

“The main objective is to restore the greenery in the area as well as to rehabilitate Sungai Ichat ,“ he said.

Apart from that, Wan Rosdy said Communication, Education and Public Awareness activities have been implemented together with non-governmental organisations and local universities, which saw an area of ​​12.25 hectares planted with 11,200 saplings of various species.

“To date, ​​38 hectares of the Sungai Ichat Forest Reserve have been restored with the planting of 28,815 saplings. Cultivation of the remaining areas will be contracted out,“ he said.

Meanwhile, the Sungai Ichat reservoir is expected to be operational in two months and when completed it will be able to increase the capacity of the Kuala Terla treatment plant which contributes 70 per cent of Cameron Highlands’ water supply.

The Sungai Ichat river pollution had earlier attracted the attention of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who took time off to visit the illegal land clearing site on Sept 7, 2019 and ordered all parties to immediately put a stop the encroachment activities.-Bernama