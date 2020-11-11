Pollution in Sungai Selangor : 2 company directors among 4 individuals in remand

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of four individuals, including two directors of a road construction company, are in remand for seven days from today in connection with the odour pollution in Sungai Selangor, which resulted in water supply disruption to several areas in the Klang Valley since yesterday.

The remand order against the four suspects, aged between 33 and 44, were issued by Magistrate Nur Hafizah Rajuni at the Selayang Magistrate’s Court here, following an application by the police.

The two company directors are a 40-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, while the other two, both men, included a Bangladeshi national.

They are being investigated for an offence under Section 430 of the Penal Code for committing mischief that caused diminution of water supply for human and animal consumption, which provides an imprisonment for up to 30 years, or with fone, or both, upon conviction.

Meanwhile, Selangor Criminal Investigation Department head, Datuk Fadzil Ahmat, in a statement today, said the suspects were arrested in the Klang Valley area between midnight and early today.

Yesterday, Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) announced that informed that the Water Treatment Plants (LRA) at Rantau Panjang and Sungai Selangor Phase 1, 2 and 3 had to be suspended due to pollution at the raw water source.

This resulted in unscheduled water supply disruption involving 1,139,008 user accounts in 1,279 areas in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat since 6 pm yesterday. — Bernama