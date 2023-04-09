Polyclinic, multi-storey car park at HSA a boon for patients, visitors

JOHOR BAHRU: The construction of a new polyclinic and multi-storey car park at Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) here are expected to provide comfort and convenience to patients, staff and visitors.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (pix) said the public hospital is one of the busiest in the country, with 2,134 outpatients and 460 admitted to the emergency ward per day, causing the facility to be over-crowded.

“Alhamdulillah, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has approved RM500 million for the upgrading of HSA,” he posted on his Facebook page yesterday.

Yesterday, Anwar, together with Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa and Onn Hafiz, visited HSA and announced an immediate allocation of RM500 million for the first phase of the infrastructure development project at the hospital.

The Prime Minister said that for the first phase of the project, the construction of the multi-storey car park would be be built soon, with the construction process to begin this year. -Bernama