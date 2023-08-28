Polytechnic, community college student enrollment up by almost 20%

KUALA LUMPUR: The intake of post-Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) students to polytechnics and community colleges have increased almost 20 per cent in the 2023/2024 Academic Session I, according to Higher Education Ministry Department of Polytechnic Education and Community Colleges (JPPKK).

The department’s director-general Dr Mohd Zahari Ismail said new student registration statistics as at Aug 25 showed polytechnics and community colleges have received 26,539 new students for this session compared to 22,634 students in last year’s session.

“It is a big jump and was beyond expectation. I want to thank the JPPKK Student Intake and Development Division for its continuous efforts to raise student enrolment in polytechnics and community colleges,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said out of the 36 polytechnics across the country, 10 of them also managed to record an excellent intake of new students when they exceeded 100 per cent, while 24 out of 105 community colleges received a very encouraging intake of students.

Among the fields of study that are in high demand at polytechnics and community colleges are electrical and electronic engineering, mechanical engineering (automotive), civil engineering, architecture, food technology, information technology (digital technology), creative technology, culinary arts, trade and tourism and hospitality.

“As the student registration session is still open until Sept 18, JPPKK is targeting a total of 32,000 new students to register at polytechnics and community colleges for this session,“ he said. - Bernama