Pontian MCA division chief suspended for five years

JOHOR BAHRU: Pontian MCA division chief Datuk Tee Siew Kiong (pix) has been suspended from the party for five years effective last Friday.

Tee, 58, who is also former Pulai Sebatang assemblyman, said he received a copy of the suspension letter through WhatsApp from a party staff on Saturday.

“I also think this decision does not make sense because other people who have committed offences before are only suspended for half a year or three years,“ the former Johor Tourism, Trade and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman told reporters here today.

Tee who claimed that the five-year suspension was due to internal interference said he would seek the views of various parties first before deciding whether or not to appeal the decision within 14 days.

According to the suspension letter dated May 13, which was signed by MCA secretary-general Datuk Chong Sin Woon, Tee had criticised the national party leadership and issued false remarks in a press conference, which was also aired live on Facebook during Johor state election.

Therefore, the letter said the MCA Presidential Council in a meeting held on the same date, has adopted the report and recommendations from the MCA Disciplinary Board and after deliberation, has decided to suspend Tee’s membership for five years with immediate effect.

The party also said Tee could appeal in writing to the party central committee within 14 days after receiving the decision, said the letter. - Bernama