Poor maintenance of facilities irks rail commuters

PETALING JAYA: The never-ending problems with escalators, lifts and other facilities at inter-city train stations are proving to be a bane to commuters.

A visit by theSun to eight light rail transit (LRT) stations on the Kelana Jaya line and seven mass rapid transit (MRT) stations along the Sungai Buloh-Kajang line revealed that either lifts or escalators were under repair while toilet facilities, lights and ticket vending machines were largely faulty.

Adam Mickail, 22 who commutes from Subang Jaya to the Sentul Timur LRT station every day, said escalators at several LRT stations were always under maintenance and sometimes when it rains, there were leaks from the roofs.

“The Touch ‘n Go scanners and machines are limited at these stations. Too many facilities are not functioning, and I believe this is a management failure.

“Peak hours are between 4pm and 8pm due to crowds returning home. Escalators at KL Sentral frequently malfunction.”

Adam said he does not mind using the stairs but it is difficult for people with disabilities who need to use lifts, but these are often under repair.

In a statement, Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd said the non-functioning escalators and lifts were due to a delay in the supply of replacement parts.

“This follows the temporary closure of the factory in Shanghai, China, due to lockdowns in that country. The operations of the facilities at the train stations were at 96.5% for lifts and 90% for escalators, with the process of maintenance and repairs to be completed in stages.”

Rapid Rail said repair and maintenance works involve stations along the Ampang-Sri Petaling LRT line, Kelana Jaya LRT line, monorail, and Kajang MRT line.

The statement said repair works at the monorail station are scheduled to be completed by July 31, while at the three other lines, work is expected to be completed by Sept 30.

Malaysian United Democratic Alliance president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said maintenance seemingly always came second, as it was not as grand as launching a multibillion-ringgit project.

“The government should allocate an adequate amount of money for maintenance although it is not as ‘sexy’ as building new skyscrapers. Look at all the big MRT, LRT and KTM stations. Without proper maintenance, a lot of disruptions occur.

“I believe a proper maintenance budget would help to sustain projects, which can be efficiently delivered to the public. Then, we can hire a proper maintenance team to oversee these matters so that it will be conducted well.”