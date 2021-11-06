Poor SOP compliance among reasons behind rise in Covid-19 cases in Kelantan - Khairy

KOTA BHARU: The level of people’s compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) which is still lacking and not reporting self-test results through the MySejahtera mobile application have been cited as among the causes of the rising Covid-19 cases in Kelantan.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin reminded the people to immediately report their self-test results and continue to comply with SOPs to contain the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak in the community.

He said Kelantan was issued the highest number of compounds that could indicate active enforcement or poor SOP compliance, adding that his visit to the state revealed that the latter was the case.

“Therefore, we ask for the cooperation of all parties so that the SOP compliance can be improved in Kelantan,“ he said.

He said this in a press conference after a visit to Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital, here, today.

Also present were the Ministry of Health (MOH) secretary-general Datuk Mohd Shafiq Abdullah and Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

As of today (Nov 6), Kelantan recorded 398 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 141,665.

In another development, Khairy said the State Health Department had made thorough preparations in terms of logistics and human resources for possible flooding.

He said the ministry would conduct a table-top simulation exercise in the state this month in preparations for the flood season.

“Besides that, we also provide 20 relief centres specifically for those who are close contacts or have been confirmed positive for Covid-19,” he said.

-Bernama