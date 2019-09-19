Poor visibility halts flights to Singapore, JB

IPOH: All flights to Singapore and Johor Baru scheduled to depart from the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport (LTSAS) were cancelled today due to the haze.

LTSAS manager Mohd Ali Osman said the cancelled flights involved the Singapore-Ipoh-Johor Baru route (AirAsia); the Ipoh-Johor Baru-Ipoh route (Malindo) and the Singapore-Ipoh-Singapore route (Singapore’s low-cost carrier FlyScoot).

He said six return flights to Singapore and Johor Baru could no longer operate today due to the haze.

Passenger Chong Kwai Fong, 55, said he was supposed to board a Malindo flight to Johor Baru at 1.25pm today after the same flight was cancelled the day before.

He received a message at 8am again today stating that the alternative flight had also been cancelled and had to come to the airport to get a replacement ticket for the next flight.

A Bernama check found the LTSAS airport today was packed with passengers getting replacement tickets for flights that had been cancelled.

Meanwhile, in Sibu, three flights scheduled to land at Sibu Airport today morning had to be diverted to Miri Airport due to bad visibility caused by thick fog and low clouds.

Sibu Malaysia Airport Sdn Bhd manager Zainuddin Abu Nasir said the affected flights were two AirAsia flights from Kota Kinabalu and Kuala Lumpur respectively, and one MasWings flight from Bintulu.