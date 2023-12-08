Poor voter turnout reported at Selayang Baru

SELAYANG: By 12.30pm, voter turnout at Selayang Baru saw a higher number of people turning up at the polling station even though the numbers continued to be poor.

So far, only some 3,000 people have cast their votes. Selayang Baru has a total of 88,480 voters.

The voting pattern at the polling centre fluctuates with a sudden surge of voters at every other hour.

Even an official at the the voter checking and streaming desk said they faced issues as only a few people visited them, making it difficult to assess who the voters are casting their ballots for.

“Most voters are aware of their voting stream after checking it online,“ an official said.

Low voter turnout has also been reported in all six states with Terengganu having the highest number of voter turnout at 22% and Negri Sembilan the lowest at 18%.