Popcorn or not, truth must be heard in Najib’s trial, says Ramkarpal

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak wants his trial to be telecast live because as he says he wants the truth to be told.

On the other hand, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants the trial to be shown live so the people know the extent of the all the corruption that took place.

“I, too, want to get my popcorn out and enjoy the show,” Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal said today.

“Who wouldn’t? But what happens if during the trial, comments are made which might be seen to influence the judge?” he asked in a statement.

“What if the judge took into account the views of Najib’s trolls out there? Or what if he took into account the views of the anti-Najib trolls?”

“Najib would have a field day arguing he didn’t get a fair trial as a result. That’s exactly why he wants his trial to be telecasted live. Let us not allow that to happen.”

The DAP National Legal Bureau chairman said we should allow the law to take its course the way it always has.

“Behind closed doors so as to ensure the judge is not unduly influenced,” he said. “Either way, popcorn or not, the truth will be told. It’s best that it’s told in a fair way.”