Popular actor remanded over condominium assault case

KUALA LUMPUR: A popular actor has been remanded for three days from yesterday to help in police investigations over an assault case at a condominium here on Thursday.

Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Habibi Majinji said the actor, in his 30s, was detained this afternoon at his residence in the same condominium.

“The incident unfolded at about 8 pm after the victim had asked a friend to send over some things to his unit at the condominium but when he arrived, he was denied entry by security guards. The victim then came down to the lobby and an argument ensued between him and a security guard.

“The male artiste, who happen to be at the lobby at that time, suddenly appeared and is believed to have punched and kicked the victim,” Habibi said when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

He said the victim was punched in the face, chest, stomach and on his back, adding that the suspect is believed to have also threatened the victim.

“The victim lodged a police report yesterday. The case is being investigated under Section 323 and Section 506 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation,” he said. — Bernama