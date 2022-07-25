Pork sellers fined for having carcass of pig slaughtered at unlicensed abattoir

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Two pork sellers were fined RM4,000 and RM4,500 each by the Magistrate’s Court here today for having carcass of a pig that was slaughtered at an unlicensed abattoir.

Magistrate Mohd Harith Mohd Mazlan meted out the fined on Oon Kean Wong, 51, and Kho Eng Phoo, 43, after the two men pleaded guilty to the charge which was read out to them separately.

Oon and Kho were charged with having in their possession a pig carcass, weighing 167 kg and 261 kg, respectively, of which the animals were not slaughtered at an abattoir licensed by the Veterinary Service Department and in doing so, they violated Rule 5 (3) of the Animals (Control of Slaughter) Rules 2009.

Oon was charged with committing the offence in a Toyota Hilux four-wheel-vehicle on the southbound PLUS Expressway heading to Bukit Mertajam here at 3.50 am last June 2.

As for Kho, he was charged with committing the offence on a Daihatsu lorry at a road side after Kubang Semang (BKE) toll plaza heading to Kulim at 2.35 am on the same day.

Both of them paid the fine.

Prosecuting officer from the Veterinary Service Department Roziman Awang Tahrin prosecuted. — Bernama