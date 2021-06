IPOH: A factory manufacturing port cranes in the Kinta Free Industrial Zone, Chemor here was ordered to close immediately after it was found to be flouting the Movement Control Order (MCO) standard operating procedures (SOP).

Perak police chief, Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid (pix) said the factory was ordered closed as it was not listed under the essential services sector.

“When the factory applied for a letter of permission from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) to operate, it claimed it was listed as an essential service.

”However, when we checked, we found that the factory is listed under the non-essential service category and cannot be operational.

“We have decided to shut it down immediately and a compound has also been issued,” he told Bernama and RTM after an MCO 3.0 SOP Integrated Enforcement Operation here, today.

Mior Faridalathrash said the operation was implemented simultaneously today in two districts, namely, Batu Gajah and Kampar involving Perak Miti, District Health Office, Department of Labour Peninsula Malaysia, Department of Occupational Safety and Health, Immigration Department and Civil Defence Force.

In the meantime, Mior Faridalathrash said 4,055 MCO 3.0 SOP compliance inspections in industrial areas were implemented statewide from June 1 until yesterday.

Of the total, he said, 16 compounds were issued for flouting the SOP including three factories in Tapah and Batu Gajah districts which were immediately ordered closed for operating without permission.

“We will continue the integrated operation in the other districts to ensure all factories comply with the SOP and regulations set by the government,” he added. — Bernama