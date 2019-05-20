Port Klang PPM arrest man, seize cigarettes worth RM388,986

KLANG: The Port Klang Marine Police Force (PPM) arrested a man who led them to 2,636 cartons of smuggled cigarettes worth RM388,986.33 including tax in raids in Batu Belah and Batu Nilam, here yesterday.

PPM Region 1 Commander, ACP Rosman Ismail said in the 3pm operation, a team from the Marine Intelligence Unit in Port Klang had tailed a car driven by a man they suspected of transporting smuggled cigarettes in Kapar town.

“The team followed the car until the driver stopped at a house in Batu Belah, where he was arrested just before he entered (the house).

“His car was inspected and we found 486 cartons of cigarettes of various brands for which duty was believed not to have been paid, but further checks in the house found no contraband,” he said in a statement here today.

However, after further questioning, the suspect led the team to a second raid at about 4pm on a house in Batu Nilam, where they seized another 2,150 cartons of various brands, Rosman said.

The case is being investigated under Section 135 (1) of the Customs Act 1967, he added. - Bernama