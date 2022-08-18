Portal for complaints on bullying in schools launched

PUTRAJAYA: A portal for complaints on bullying incidents in schools was launched today to enable such incidents to be reported directly to the Ministry of Education (MOE).

Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin said the portal, which can be accessed at https://www.moe.gov.my/aduanbuli, provides three channels for members of the public, parents or guardians to report any bullying incident in school.

The channels are through a special hotline at 03-88849352, email at adubuli@moe.gov.my or through the MOE Public Complaint Management System (SISPA).

“The special hotline can be contacted round the clock and every complaint will be responded to immediately by the MOE,” he said at a joint press conference with Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin after the launch of the portal here today.

Also launched were the Sekolahku SEJAHTERA: Sepakat dan Selamat programme, which is a collaboration between the MOE and Home Ministry in addressing the issues of bullying and drug abuse among students.

Elaborating, Radzi said 122 convicted cases of bullying were recorded nationwide between January and July this year.

While calling on all quarters to fully utilise the portal, he said the complainants could also request for their identity to be kept confidential.

“What’s important is accurate information for us to launch an investigation. Each complaint will be recorded and the complainants’ information can also be kept confidential if they wish,” he said.

In his speech earlier, Radzi stressed that the MOE will not compromise on the issue of bullying and that school administrators have been instructed not to hide any case of bullying that occurred in their compounds.

Meanwhile, Hamzah said he had also instructed the police to give more attention to bullying incidents in schools.

“The young generation tends to think that bullying is normal. That’s why we want to reduce bullying incidents.

“I agree that the police should give more attention to this issue and that they should also organise awareness programmes and briefing sessions at schools,” he said. - Bernama