Portal to facilitate tour bus drivers Prihatin aid application launched

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Transport (MOT) has developed a special portal to facilitate the application process for the Prihatin Aid for Tour Bus/Coach drivers.

The portal can be reached at https://prihatin.mot.gov.my/.

Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong (pix) said the ministry is aware of the problem faced by nearly 10,000 tour bus drivers and more than 1,000 companies with coaches following the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said tour companies holding the Travel Operating Business or Travel Agency Business (TOBTAB) licences from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, which is still within the validity period, are eligible to fill out the details of their respective drivers on the portal.

In addition to that, the companies’ vehicles must be registered with the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD).

Drivers’ details include information of their MyKad, licences and bank accounts, he said.

“Companies are given two weeks starting May 8, which is the date of the portal’s launch to fill out their drivers’ information,” he said in a statement today.

Drivers must be Malaysian citizens, permanent workers of the companies and contribute to the Social Security Organisation (SOCSO).

They must also posses a Vocational Licence (PSV), and the E licence or related driving licence, which are still within the validity period, from the Road Transport Department. -Bernama