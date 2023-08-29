Pos Belatim Orang Asli gripped by fear of tiger after pet dogs found dead

GUA MUSANG: The Orang Asli community at Pos Belatim here is gripped with fear after their pet dogs were found dead, believed to be due to tiger attacks over the past week.

Residents of the Temiar tribe claimed that the wild animal tracks were found around Kampung Chachuh, Kampung Sempadik, Kampung Cekrok, Kampung Penusin, Kampung Kajak, Kampung Kenben, Kampung Kansid and Kampung Belatim since Aug 24.

Kamal Pedik, 45, from Kampung Chemal, said that the latest incident was on Sunday morning after several pet dogs were found dead with bite marks on their heads and tiger footprints were spotted near a villager’s house.

“Some 30 residents decided to move to the Kampung Chemal Health Clinic, Post Belatim, carrying spears, machetes and other weapons for their safety.

“We moved because the iron fencing at the clinic made us feel safer,” he said when contacted today.

Pos Belatim Orang Asli Village Development and Safety Committee (JPKKOA) chairman Roireng Ngah said that so far four dog carcasses have been found by the villagers.

“The attacks in several villages were believed to have occurred at night and early in the morning between Aug 24 and 27.

“I hope that this problem will be resolved immediately. I would also like to ask the authorities to install solar lights in every village because it’s so dark at night,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kelantan Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) director Mohamad Hafid Rohani said the department has not received any complaint regarding the incident in the settlement.

“However, at the moment the Gua Musang Perhilitan personnel are in the Orang Asli settlement area to monitor the situation at Pos Bihai,” he said.

Last Sunday, the Orang Asli community at Pos Bihai claimed to have discovered tiger footprints and carcasses of pet dogs around Kampung Tendrik, Kampung Sau, Kampung Hak, Kampung Badak and Kampung Bihai Lama since last June. -Bernama