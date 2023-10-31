Pos Bihai Orang Asli fearful of tiger's presence after pet dog's carcass found

GUA MUSANG: The Pos Pasik Orang Asli community is still gripped with fear after a pet dog’s carcass was founded with scratch marks believed to have been inflicted by a tiger reportedly roaming around their village in Kampung Tendrik, Pos Bihai two days ago.

Apek Asud, 39, an Orang Asli from the Temiar tribe, said he heard the sound of a dog barking beside his house at about 4 am on Sunday.

“The dog was most probably barking after seeing a wild animal, but I was too scared to go outside to look,“ he told reporters here today.

“We know the tiger is still roaming around the area so I dared not venture outside to investigate when I heard the dog barking.”

According to him, the next morning he found the carcass of the dog with animal scratch marks on its body and believes it was mauled by the tiger.”

Meanwhile, Orang Asli Village Development and Security Committee (JPKKOA) chairman Mohd Sani Nahtiman said Pos Pasik villagers are now on high alert after the discovery of footprints believed to be that of the tiger.

He believes the wild animal which attacked a resident in the settlement is still roaming in the area close to the village.

Earlier, resident Pisie Amud, 25, was found dead with his left leg missing, and was believed to have been attacked by the tiger in the Pos Pasik forest area here on Oct 4.

“The tiger’s footprints found last Friday were still clearly visible when residents were in the area the next day, so I request that residents remain vigilant and advise them to move around in groups if they need to go anywhere.

“The Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) is expected to solve this problem as soon as possible as the tiger which attacked the resident early last month (October) has not be caught,“ he added. -Bernama