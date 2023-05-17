Pos Brooke Orang Asli in fear of frequent elephant encroachment

GUA MUSANG: Orang Asli in Pos Brooke here are in fear as wild elephants have continued to wander into their villages, destroying crops, since January.

Penghulu Kampung Jekjok village head Jubir Sekmo, 52, said the latest incident occurred last Sunday when a wild elephant entered the compound of the Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) administrative office and quarters.

“This problem has actually been going on for the past two years and has become more frequent now, causing us to suffer losses when our orchards were destroyed by the elephants.

“Elephants have been constantly invading Kampung Brooke, Kampung Cekau, and Kampung Jekjok since this month,” he said when met by reporters in Pos Brooke today.

Meanwhile, Kelantan Orang Asli chief penghulu Bidi Ronggeng said there are four wild elephants that are often spotted roaming into the villages, believed to be looking for food.

“Therefore, I advise residents to exercise caution and to report the sightings of the animals to the Department of Wildlife Protection and National Parks (Perhilitan) for appropriate action,” he said. -Bernama