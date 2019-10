KUALA LUMPUR: Pos Malaysia Berhad (Pos Malaysia) unveiled its “Pos Silang” (Post Crossing) to mark the 50th World Post Day (WPD) today.

Post Crossing is a project that allows people to send and receive postcards from random people around the world.

Communication and Multimedia Deputy Minister Eddin Syazlee Shith, who officiated the event, said people should appreciate the responsibility and trust that was given to the postal service as they made our work easier.

“The responsibility and trust given to all postal employees is not an easy task but it is their willingness to take on this responsibility so we can do our work easily,” he said at a press conference after the event.

“We are aware of issues regarding issues involving postal staff like their welfare and wages, and we are grateful they are trying their best to serve the people of Malaysia.

“This means that we know that they can do their part very well and I hope that Pos Malaysia will continue to carry out its responsibilities and carry out these tasks more effectively.”

Pos Malaysia group chief executive officer Syed Md Najib Syed Md Noor said WPD highlights the company’s efforts in delivering postal services across the country.

“I would like to specifically acknowledge all of 23,000 Pos Malaysia staff especially our 8,000-plus employees on the ground for their unwavering commitment and dedication,” he said.

“With a legacy built over 200 years, Pos Malaysia continues to strives to remain competitive in the fast-changing market conditions while at the same time meet the Universal Service Obligation’s mandate on postal mail services, serving more than nine million addresses throughout the country.” he added.

The unveiling of the special WPD “Pos Silang” commemorative stamp and a flag-off of Pos Malaysia Kuala Lumpur operations postmen marked the kick-off of the World Post Day celebration.