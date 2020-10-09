Pos Malaysia embraces new norm in celebrating 51st World Post Day

KUALA LUMPUR: Pos Malaysia Berhad embraces the new norms in celebrating the global 51st World Post Day (WPD) today by launching a special video highlighting its digital enhancements and thanking frontliners for their hard work during this challenging time.

Its chief executive officer Mohamed Rozaidi Md Sharif said the video can be viewed on their official Youtube channel, website and mobile apps starting today.

“As the nation’s postal operator, Pos Malaysia has undergone many changes since its founding in the 1800s.

“From manual to automated and digital operations, Pos Malaysia continues to innovate using new technology to optimise sorting, delivery and improve our supply chain from first mile to last mile deliveries,“ he said in statement today.

Mohamed Rozaidi said Pos Malaysia has redefined its mission from just delivering mail and parcels to becoming a future e-commerce centre to fullfil customers’ changing needs following the growth of e-commerce globally.

“With this year’s WPD theme, ‘More Than Mail’, Pos Malaysia is proud to uphold the spirit through digital innovation to enhance customer experience, extending efficient and reliable support to e-commerce players and creating job opportunities through our Pos Rider programme, among others,“ he added.

WPD is celebrated on Oct 9 annually across the world since 1969, marking a significant milestone for postal services across the globe to highlight the importance and contribution of postal services to the global community as well as to honour the postal workforce worldwide.

Mohamed Rozaidi said its ‘Innovation of Pos Malaysia’ stamp collection was also launched to commemorate this year’s WPD celebration, featuring innovative products and services introduced by the company to meet new demands of postal operations and the ever-changing needs of consumers.

The stamp series collection which comes in three designs with a total of 200,000 pieces issued for each design features the Mobile Post Office@Pos-On-Wheels, Pos Automated Machines and Pos Laju EziBox, with a denomination of RM1.30 each.

Collectors can get the stamps and other philatelic products such as the first day cover and folder priced RM0.50 and RM6 each, as well as the whole set (RM29.90) at www.eziemall.com and all post offices nationwide from on a date to be announced soon.-Bernama