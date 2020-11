KUALA LUMPUR: Pos Malaysia Berhad is issuing its latest stamp collection featuring 10 intricate Kolam-inspired designs in conjunction with Deepavali.

Pos Malaysia’s group head of marketing Schrene Goh said the limited-edition stamp collection is now available for purchase at Post Malaysia’s online shop at www.pos.com.my/Shop.

She said walk-in purchases will be available at all 13 General Post Offices nationwide from Wednesday.

The stamp sheet features a Diya (festive oil lamp) decorative centerpiece with the message ‘May the light shine upon you this festive season’, she said.

“Avid stamp collectors and enthusiasts should get their copy of this unique collection, as there are only 500 folder sets and 200 stamp sheets produced for this limited series,” she said in a statement here today.

She added that the Deepavali stamp collection is in the form of folder sets, priced at RM38, consisting of a stamp sheet with 60 sen stamps, a folder, three souvenir covers (envelopes), and three postcards. The stamp sheet is priced at RM25 per piece. — Bernama