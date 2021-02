KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15: Pos Malaysia Bhd has introduced a new online insurance platform which allows customers to renew their motor vehicle insurance anytime and anywhere through the Pos Malaysia mobile app.

Customers only need to provide their MyKad number, car registration number and other required information to receive their insurance premium quote and they will receive the insurance policy via email after completing their payment online, it said in a statement today.

Group head of channel management and customer experience, Azmil Merican, said Pos Malaysia is actively modernising its retail services through digitalisation, making transactions available both online and over the counters.

“This empowers customers to decide on their preferred and convenient options. With Pos Malaysia e-insurance, insurance renewal is made easy, convenient and available at any time.

“Moving forward, customers can look forward to more services from the Pos Malaysia mobile app that include financing, wasiat, will, remittance and others,” he said.

Pos Malaysia said that as more customers are opting for online services through e-commerce platforms, cashless payment systems and automated customer support among others, digitalisation and innovation will be embraced as part of the customers digital ecosystem and business value chain.

The Pos Malaysia mobile app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store (Android), Apple App Store (iOS) and Huawei AppGallery while for existing users, they need to update to the latest version of the Pos Mobile App to begin using the e-insurance service.

To date, Pos Malaysia has close to 400,000 active users on both Android and iOS platforms who carry out transactions via the mobile app.- Bernama