Pos Malaysia to temporarily suspend international mail, parcel and EMS

KUALA LUMPUR: Pos Malaysia’s international mail and parcel, as well as Express Mail Service (EMS) to all international destinations except Singapore will be suspended beginning Aug 3 until further notice.

Pos Malaysia in a statement said the temporary service suspension is due to service impacts related to Covid-19, which involved varying levels of restrictions across destination countries on flights, airport closures and cross-border services.

“There will be updates from time to time on our website and official social media platforms, and for any enquiries, chat with us via AskPos at www.pos.com.my,” said the statement. — Bernama