KUALA LUMPUR: Pos Malaysia Bhd is trying its best to prevent job and salary cuts following the Covid-19 pandemic, which has been affecting supply-chains worldwide, causing the weakening or closing of businesses and the loss of livelihoods.

The postal delivery service provider said it will continue to protect the livelihood of over 15,000 frontliners and operational support employees; ensuring that their needs are prioritised, despite the fact that its businesses - mail, international parcels, Pos Aviation, Pos Logistics and others - have also been affected by the pandemic.

“While many severely impacted sectors in the country resorted to salary reductions, job cuts or other drastic measures, Pos Malaysia continues to strive hard in ensuring that these employees’ future are protected,” it said in a statement today.

Pos Malaysia said it is currently undergoing a transformation process to turn the business around, and as the transformation plan progresses and the situation improves, it will ensure better rewards for the people.

“At the same time, while the business is adjusting to the new normal, we will continue to carry out our responsibilities and serve the country as an essential service provider during these challenging times,” it said.

Pos Malaysia said it is grateful for the collective efforts of its employees, who worked tirelessly to ensure deliveries and services are carried out with minimal disruptions, especially closer to the Hari Raya Aidilfitri festive season.

“We hope to get continuous support from the public and we also hope that they understand the difficult challenges that we must endure during these difficult times,” it added.

Pos Malaysia faced major criticisms recently following the news that it was not handing out annual bonuses to its employees this year following the financial constraints due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. - Bernama