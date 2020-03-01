Position of Bersatu exco in Selangor govt to be reviewed: MB

SHAH ALAM: The position of the sole Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) state executive councillor in Selangor government will be reviewed after the formation of the federal government.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) said it has to be addressed considering the state government is still under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

“The position of Bersatu (exco in the state government) will be studied, after my discussion with Selangor DAP chairman, Gobind Singh Deo and the state Parti Amanah Negara chairman Ir Izham Hashim.

“We have to look the issue as the state and federal governments are from different coalitions,” he told reporters after opening 2020 Selangor Book Fair at Shah Alam Convention Centre, here today.

The Bersatu exco member is Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari who holds the portfolio of Culture, Tourism, Malay Civilisation and Heritage and he is also Selangor Bersatu chairman.

Amirudin said even though several follow-up actions could have been taken, the government would not be hasty and would adhere to the principles practised by PH.

The state administration has informed Abdul Rashid on the matter after Bersatu announced it was leaving PH on Feb 24.

“A review of Abdul Rashid’s position would be presented to the Selangor palace and I will announce the replacement candidate when the time comes,” he said.

In this regard, when asked on allegations that certain parties claimed he was one of Azmin’s supporters earlier, Amirudin who is Sungai Tua assemblyman, did not deny it as the former Economics Affairs Minister was PKR deputy president and Gombak PKR division chief.

“But in this situation, he has quit the party but I am still with PKR and PH.

“If I had acted individually (in following the footsteps of Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali to leave PKR), I would have sabotaged the present state government,” he added. - Bernama