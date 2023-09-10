Positive developments in O&G industry drive demand for BSL containers’ high-quality containers

PASIR PUTEH: The demand for high-quality container supplies provided by BSL Containers Sdn Bhd and other suppliers is increasing following positive developments in the oil and gas (O&G) industry.

BSL Oilfield Services managing director Fauziah Tranchand said this encouraged the company to expand its operation in the East Coast with the addition of Tok Bali Supply Base (TBSB) here after Kemaman, Terengganu.

Furthermore, she said the demand for containers in the East Coast surpassed that in Sarawak and Sabah.

“For example, the demand for BSL containers in Sarawak and Sabah is around 500 but in the East Coast, it’s more than 1,000,” she said at a press conference after the launch ceremony of BSL Containers at TBSB, which was officiated by Semerak State Assemblyman Nor Sham Sulaiman, here today.

Also present was TBSB general manager Nur Hasmin Kamarollzaman.

She said containers for offshore support services in the oil and gas sector are not just for transporting goods but also a safety requirement set by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to transport goods from onshore to offshore and vice versa.

On the new branch, Fauziah said although the branch officially started operations today, the company already has about 20 customers including some from Kemaman.

“TBSB has the advantage in terms of location because companies operating at TBSB carry out projects in waters near the borders of Vietnam and Thailand, therefore, Tok Bali is closer compared to having to go far to Kemaman.

“I expect that in a few years, the demand for containers at TBSB will continue to increase,” she added.-Bernama