Positive, encouraging feedback on IPCMC public hearing: Ramkarpal

KOTA KINABALU: The feedback received during the fourth and final session of public hearing on the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) Bill held here today has been positive and encouraging.

Ramkarpal Singh (pix), chairman of the Parliamentary Special Select Committee tasked with looking into the draft legislation, said the feedback received at hearings conducted in Sarawak, Penang, Johor, and Sabah, beginning Oct 26, comprising supportive views and some suggestions as well as of those who were against the establishment of the IPCMC.

“The purpose of the committee is to gather feedback from the various parties and to consider issues of public concern and suggestions put forward by the stakeholders,” he said.

He said this at a press conference held in conjunction with the IPCMC public hearing here today, which was also attended by Dewan Rakyat secretary Datuk Roosme Hamzah, who is also committee secretary.

Ramkarpal said he had submit the report before or on Nov 18 before it was to be tabled at the Dewan Rakyat sitting.

Among those attended the public hearing today were police personnel, academics, lawyers, associations and several representatives of the people of Sabah. - Bernama