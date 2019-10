GEORGE TOWN: Of 16,140 feedback received on the proposed light rail transit (LRT) project for Penang, only 2.35% objected.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said the feedback were obtained through a questionaire in conjunction with a public display put up on Aug 19 on the proposed project. He stressed that the state government played no part in preparing the questionaire.

According to him, the Land Public Transport Agency (Apad) during a meeting on Oct 10 requested project delivery partner, SRS Consortium to present the first month public feedback report.

“We received a total of 16,140 feedback, out of which 15,760 supported the LRT project while 380 or 2.35% objected,“ he told reporters here today.

Details on the proposed project are being displayed for public scrutiny until Nov 19 at APAD’s offices in Penang and Kuala Lumpur, at Level Three in Komtar and at Seberang Perai Municipal Council (MPSP) in Bandar Perda.

A mobile booth will be set up to cover six other locations at different periods such as at Tesco E-Gate, Penang International Airport, Sunshine Square, Sungai Nibong Bus Terminal, Penang Sentral in Butterworth and Penang Skills Development Centre.

Chow who is also Padang Kota assemblyman said the public had the right to object to the project when answering the questionnaire during the public display.

He rebutted a non-governmental organisation’s claim that the questions prepared during the public display were engineered in a way that only positive feedback would be received.

“Those who respond can respond in any way they like, because if you don’t support, you can say you don’t support. It’s not a 100% Yes scenario; of course at this moment, we will have to look at every complaint even if it is No why no, even if it is yes why yes,“ he said.

The rail line for the LRT project will cover 29.9km and 27 stations, running from Komtar to Penang International Airport and to the three future reclaimed islands in the south of Penang, estimated to cost RM8 billion.

It is a state-initiated project under the Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP) to solve the state’s traffic woes, which is expected to cost an estimated RM46 billion. — Bernama