Positive sentiment towards Unity Govt: Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The people’s ‘mood’ and support towards the Unity Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim have been very positive, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

The Pakatan Harapan communications director said the findings of several studies conducted recently also found that there has been a positive sentiment towards the government.

However, he said this was not the time for the government to be complacent and get carried away.

“This is our time to work hard not only to boost economic growth but also to immediately solve the people’s problems.

“The Statistics Department also found that the country’s inflation rate eased to 3.4 per cent, which means that the government’s measures to control price increase have succeeded,” he told reporters at the Hari Raya Aidilfitri reception at Istana Negara here today.

Earlier, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah graced the Aidilfitri reception, which was also attended by Anwar and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Asked about the preparation for the upcoming six state elections, Fahmi said the government coalition is devising a suitable strategy to approach young voters.

“We need to formulate a strategy based on location so that we can convey our message to them. We understand that different groups require a different communication strategy,” he said.

It was reported that the six states -- Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan and Terengganu -- have agreed to dissolve their respective state legislative assemblies in the last two weeks of June to pave the way for the state elections. - Bernama