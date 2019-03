KUALA LUMPUR: A Prasarana Malaysia Berhad employee was sentenced to a two-year jail term by the Ampang Sessions Court here yesterday with two counts of having two illegal Tesco Clubcard (Touch ‘n Go) worth RM2,048 last month.

Nurul Syahirah Adnan, 25, pleaded guilty after the charges were read before Judge Suzana Hussin.

According to the first and second counts, she was charged with possessing two illegal Tesco Clubcard top-up cards and using the cards valued at RM1,145.50 and RM907.15 respectively that results in losses for Touch ‘n Go Sdn Bhd.

The offence was committed at Tesco Ampang Supermarket between Feb 19 and March 1, 2019.

For the first count, the court sentenced her to a year jail term while for the second count, she was sentenced to two years jail term and the court ordered these to run concurrently from the date of her arrest on March 14. — Bernama