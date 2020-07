PETALING JAYA: Feeding a family and tending to their needs is not an easy task for many people, and it is no different for M. Kamalakannan.

Working as an estate worker for the past 10 years in Batang Berjuntai, Kamalakannan, 37, earns a meagre RM42 a day.

“If I miss a day, I don’t get paid,” he told theSun.

Although his payslip shows that he earns RM1,200, RM200 goes to pay off a “monthly loan”, leaving him with around RM600 to RM800, after deducting expenses.

Workers’ wages are also cut if they fail to deliver 20 bags of fertilisers at the five estates owned by a private entity.

“Our salary is not enough, we also have to bear transport costs,” he said, adding that he has to drink water from a pond near his dilapidated house “even if the water is brownish”.

“There are no jobs here to earn extra income for any of the 42 families,” the father of one lamented.

“The hospital is two hours away and although there is a doctor who comes to the estate daily, he is only available for 30 minutes. How long do we have to live this way?”

But his story is not unusual. In December last year, some 200 estate workers were reported to have marched to Parliament to demand livable accommodation.

National coordinator of the Estate Society Support Committee, Karthiges Rajamanickam, said estate workers are provided housing as long as their contract is in force.

He said the issue is most retired estate workers cannot even afford houses under the Housing and Local Government Ministry’s affordable housing scheme.

No official data is available to prove workers are exploited, he said. But the situation is long-standing, coupled with possible child exploitation.

Parti Sosialis Malaysia deputy chairman S. Arulchelvan believes child labour does occur in small plantations.

“In Malaysia, children often help their parents to earn extra income to meet their basic needs.

“There should be a proper poverty report, as in the past. We had malnourished children who work (to fight poverty),” said the former member of a task force against child labour.

In June, Bernama highlighted a petition by the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) for the government to amend the Children and Young Persons (Employment) Act 1966, seeking protection for children exploited through employment.

Suhakam’s Children’s Commissioner Prof Datuk Noor Aziah Mohd Awal said the Act defines children as those below age 15, but allows them to work under several circumstances under Section 2(2).

“Child labour is a form of child abuse and exploitation. To counter this, the government must provide financial assistance to underprivileged families.

Noor Aziah urged the government to hold true to the National Action Plan on Child Labour launched by the International Labour Organisation and the Human Resources Ministry on Oct 1, 2019.