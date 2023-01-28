Possible flash floods in Johor, Pahang, Sarawak: DID

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) has issued a preparedness notice for possible flash floods within 12 hours in several districts in Johor, Pahang and Sarawak if heavy rain or significant thunderstorms occur.

It said in a statement today the notice was issued based on the Malaysian Meteorological Department’s (MetMalaysia) rainfall forecast, the Southeastern Asia-Oceania Flash Flood Guidance System (SAOFFGS) and the DID flood forecasting model.

In Johor the areas at risk of being affected are the Plentong subdistrict in Johor Bahru; the Tanjung Surat, Kota Tinggi, Ulu Sungai Johor, Sedili Kechil, Ulu Sungai Sedili Besar, Sedili Besar subdistricts (Kota Tinggi district) and the Triang subdistrict in Mersing.

In Pahang, the areas expected to be hit are the Pontian and Rompin subdistricts in the Rompin district, while in Sarawak one division at risk of being affected is Kuching involving Jalan Laksamana Cheng Ho, Taman Bong Chin, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Batu Lintang, Lrg Kapor 10, Ulu Maong, Happy Valley, Taman Evergreen, Jalan Burung Durian, Jalan Batu Kawa, Desa Wira, Kampung Gita, Sarawak’s General Hospital, Jalan Batu Lintang, RPR Batu Kawa and the surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, in the Samarahan division, the areas expected to be hit are Kampung Mang, Taman Residen, SK Muara Tuang, Kampung Tanjung Bundong, Taman Uni Garden, SK Muara Tuang, Muara Tuang III, Kampung Empila, Kampung Tanjung Parang, Kampung Bangka Semong, Kampung Nuip and the surrounding areas.

“This preparedness notice is issued to enable all residents, especially in areas at risk, to be on alert in the event of flash floods for that period. Please comply with the instructions issued by the authorities,” read the statement.

The public can visit the website https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, Facebook @PublicInfoBanjir and Twitter @JPS_InfoBanjir for more information. - Bernama