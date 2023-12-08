Possible rain may affect voter turnout at Gombak

Few stopped by the Perikatan Nasional (PN) booth while Pakatan Harapan (PH) booth had more enthusiastic voters who gave its election workers the thumbs up.

GOMBAK: The situation at Sekolah Kebangsaan Klang Gate is slow with low voter turnout. As of 11am, only a few hundred voters turned out to cast their votes.

As of 11.15am, the weather started turning gloomy and overcast with possible rain later in the day.

Election workers and polling station officials expressed hope it will not rain and turn voters away from casting their ballots.