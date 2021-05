PETALING JAYA: Worlds apart and sworn nemeses for now, but political analysts believe DAP and Umno are not beyond cozying up after the next general election.

According to analysts theSun spoke to, a concept once thought impossible, even “ridiculous”, has now become a possibility because of a shift in the political landscape.

DAP and Umno are not above sleeping with the enemy. Umno and PAS, foes for decades, are partners under the Muafakat Nasional alliance, while DAP leaders are holding hands with former Umno leaders under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition although they were once on opposite sides of the political divide.

However, a tie-up between DAP and Umno will not come to pass before the 15th general election (GE15).

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia geostrategist Dr Azmi Hassan and Malaysian Council of Professors senior fellow Dr Jeniri Amir share the view that Umno leaders fear a backlash from the grassroots if it teams up with DAP going into the polls.

However, both also agree that once the elections are over, Umno may see the advantage of working with DAP.

Azmi and Jeniri were commenting on a recent statement by Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi that his party acknowledged that it has to face the possibility of a new political alignment and is open to new political partners if it is to lead the country again.

Azmi believes that the Umno grassroots will not accept any decision to fight alongside DAP in GE15.

“However, he said Umno will be prepared to work with any party, even DAP, if it paves the way for it to return as the main player in a coalition government,” he said.

“Umno only wants to be the top gun again, and any move to achieve that goal should be acceptable to everyone in the party,” he added.

Azmi said it is in Umno’s agenda to take the most significant posts in any coalition, and if it takes working with DAP to achieve that, Umno will do it.

He pointed out that in the new political landscape, no single party will be able to form the government on its own.

“The Malay votes are split and the non-Malays are unlikely to vote for Barisan Nasional again,” he added.

Jeniri pointed out that the Malay electorate still views DAP as anti-Malay, anti-Islam and chauvinistic.

“With that sentiment in the air, Umno is aware that it will lose the Malay votes if it teams up with DAP.”

However, he said the party will be free to choose who they want to work with to form a government and there is a strong likelihood that it will team up with DAP.

“Umno wants to be the dominant player in the government again so that it can chart the nation’s future, and if it takes working with long-time foes such as DAP, it will do it,” he said.

Jeniri pointed out that DAP has proven that it has strong and capable leaders “but the party will have to tone down its rhetoric and adjust accordingly” if it wants to return to the government with Umno as a partner.

He expects DAP to win at least 40 seats in the next general election, giving it substantial clout in the Dewan Rakyat. “Initially, there may be some discontent if the two parties get together, but that will not last long. After all, in politics, nothing is carved in stone,” he added.