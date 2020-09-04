Possibly four more days of dry taps, warns Air Selangor

PETALING JAYA: Consumers in the Klang Valley were today warned that they may face dry taps for at least four more days.

The current water cuts, affecting some 1.2 million users, is due to contamination at the Sungai Selangor and Rantau Panjang water treatment plants.

“The Sungai Selangor water treatment plants (LRA) between phase one and three as well as Rantau Panjang can only resume operations if the water is at safe levels where the water contamination levels are at 0 TON,” Air Selangor Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Suhaimi Kamaralzaman said in a statement issued today.

He said the contamination level in Sungai Selangor is currently at 1 TON after traces of pollution was detected on the water surface.

“Therefore the water must go through a process where readings have to be taken three times and obtain 0 TON status,” he added.

A total of 1,292 locations in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat are now getting water supply through tankers, jumbo lorry tanks, local service centres and public water taps.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari had earlier today said a total of 23,000 five-litre drinking water bottles have been distributed to those affected.

A news portal had reported that a factory caused the water to be contaminated and Amirudin said legal action had been taken where the factory had been sealed.

He also said a compound has been issued and an investigation paper will be opened for legal action to be taken.