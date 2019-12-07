Post-cabinet meetings held only when needed: Mohamaddin

PUTRAJAYA: Post-Cabinet meetings cannot just simply be held unless there is a need to notify government officials on what needs to be implemented, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi (pix).

In a statement here today, he also refuted a claim made by a news portal that he had never chaired a post-Cabinet meeting, stressing he had done it several times.

He said the report entitled No post-Cabinet meeting in Tourism Ministry for a year after fallout, published yesterday was untrue and defamatory.

“For those who do not understand the need for a post-cabinet meeting, they always think that it should be held right after a Cabinet meeting to inform what has been discussed in the Cabinet meeting,“ he said.

On the claim that he had not given any information on administering the ministry based on the outcome of the post-cabinet meeting, Mohamaddin said he had always notified his secretary-general on matters related to the ministry.

“If they are of highly confidential matters only the secretary-general and deputy secretary-general would be notified,“ he said adding that for reports related to agencies under the ministry, he would inform the respective top management. — Bernama