Post-flood: 313 families in Rompin receive Bakul Rahmah, cash - Fuziah

KUANTAN: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) today presented donations in the forms of food baskets under the Bakul Rahmah initiative and cash amounting to RM72,000 to 313 families affected by the recent floods in Rompin.

Its Deputy Minister Senator Fuziah Salleh said the post-flood contribution was aimed at easing the burden of those affected by the disaster.

She said the contributions have been delivered to flood-affected families living in Orang Asli villages as well as traditional villages including Kampung Bukit Serok, Kampung Meripoh, Kampung Rekoh, Kampung Perwira Jaya, Kampung Lubok Batu and Kampung Gadak.

She added that Bakul Rahmah food baskets were donated by KPDN’s strategic partners including the Food Bank Malaysia Foundation, and Malaysian Companies Commission while cash amounting to RM72,000 was donated by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) and the Takwa Foundation.

“When the floods hit on March 1, the KPDN, through the Pahang KPDN branch, extended assistance to 837 flood victims in the state involving the areas of Chini (Pekan), Raub, Jerantut, Temerloh and Rompin. A total of 800 Food Bank and Bakul Rahmah contributions have been given to those adversely affected,” she said in a statement.

In addition, she also said that during the flooding, the Food Bank Malaysia Secretariat together with the main strategic partners of the Bakul Rahmah initiative, have distributed donations in the form of ready-to-eat food and personal needs to the victims involved.

The assistance has been distributed to victims who were accommodated in 41 temporary relief centres in five states, namely Terengganu, Perak, Pahang, Johor and Kelantan. - Bernama