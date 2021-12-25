Post-flood clean-up in Klang, Shah Alam reaches 50%

SHAH ALAM: The clean-up process in several areas affected by floods in Klang and Shah Alam has reached 50 per cent, said Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

In a Twitter post, Amirudin said he had instructed for the process to be expedited especially in areas that have not reached a satisfactory level.

“We (the state government) have contacted several parties to provide more lorries (for cleaning purposes). The cooperation with volunteers and non-governmental organisations should also be simplified.

“The state government wants to streamline the process so that it is more organised in order to avoid wastage and this coordination is also crucial for the safety of volunteers,” he said. — Bernama