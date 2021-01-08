Post-flood furniture sale in Kota Tinggi

KOTA TINGGI, 8 Jan: The floods in Kota Tinggi have forced furniture traders in the district to auction off various household and furniture at a very low price, some as low as RM10 a piece,

One of the traders, Eng Nyok Peng, 52, said she had to do so because the items in her shop were damaged in the flood following heavy rain since a week ago.

“I have no choice, rather than not getting anything, it is better to sell them at a cheap price,” she said when met by Bernama.

She said the flood caused damage to many of the household and furniture items in her shop, resulting in her to suffer losses of between RM70,000 to RM80,000.

Among the items that are being auctioned at her shop are chairs, beds, shoe closets, wardrobes and television racks or shelves.

“I sell them cheap ... some as low as RM10 a piece. The sale at the discounted price may be on for a month or so,” said Eng, who has been in the business for nine years.

A customer who was at Eng’s shop, Rizuan Mat Seman, 25, said he did not mind buying the “cheap” furniture and household items because they could still be used.

“If the damage is not so conspicuous or noticeable, it can still be used, and with the price so low, I think it is worth buying,” he added.

For Noratikah Zahid, 31, the auction sale by furniture traders allows flood victims, especially those whose homes were submerged in the floods and they were not able to salvage anything, to replace their sodden furniture with new ones.

A survey by Bernama in the Kota Tinggi town saw traders busy cleaning up their premises, and putting up for sale items that could still be used.- Bernama