Post-flood infrastructure repair expected to cost RM1 bln - KKR

KUALA LUMPUR: Repair works on damaged infrastructure due to the recent floods nationwide are expected to cost some RM1 billion, the Works Ministry (KKR) said.

Works Ministry secretary-general Datuk Wan Uzir Wan Sulaiman said damaged infrastructure like roads, bridges and slopes under the ministry must to repaired quickly to ensure access and connectivity.

“In line with the recommendations of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, repair work cannot be delayed further and must be carried out quickly.

“Our main focus is to ensure that affected access is reopened and to make sure that slopes and other infrastructure are safe,” he told reporters during a visit to Hulu Langat which was hit by massive floods two weeks ago.

Wan Uzir said the ministry is also taking precautionary measures for a possible second wave of floods.

“Our worry is the second wave of floods. The recent floods had resulted in a lot of damage and the second wave can bring about further damage.

“Among the precautionary steps taken by the Works Ministry is working together with the Forestry Department to ensure that forest slopes are not damaged.

“We have already identified ‘injured’ slopes and we have taken steps to prevent landslides,” he said.

Wan Uzir, together with Public Works Department director-general Datuk Mohamad Zulkefly Sulaiman today was at Kampung Tanjung Pauh, Hulu Pauh in Hulu Langat near here to check on the construction of a Bailey bridge as a temporary solution for its residents there.

The bridge will reconnect 12 families who had been cut off when the permanent bridge over Sungai Lui collapsed on Dec 18. - Bernama