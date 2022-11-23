Post-GE15: BN, PN leaders keep mum on today’s meeting

KUALA LUMPUR: The meeting between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders at a hotel in the federal capital today, believed to be related to the impasse in the formation of a government after the 15th General Election (GE15), ended after about two hours.

Among BN leaders spotted at the hotel were its deputy chairman cum UMNO deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, caretaker Prime Minister who is also UMNO vice-present Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) deputy president Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup.

PN leaders present were its chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and vice-presidents Datuk Radzi Jidin and Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee, as well as PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

However, the leaders present were tight-lipped about what transpired at the meeting and refused to meet the media by leaving the hotel using a different door that could not be accessed by the public.

GE15 resulted in a hung Parliament after no single party or coalition managed to win a simple majority of 112 seats to form a new government.

BN won 30 seats, Pakatan Harapan (82), PN (73), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (23), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (six), Warisan (three), independents (two), and Parti Bangsa Malaysia and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (one each). - Bernama