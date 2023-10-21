Post-mortem finds three Myanmar nationals died of poisoning

KUANTAN: Three Myanmar nationals whose bodies were discovered on Tuesday in a cabin at a project site in Jalan Anggerik, Rompin are believed to have died as a result of poisoning.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said police received the information on the men aged between 21 and 33 at 3.15 pm on that day.

“Initial inspection of the surrounding area and bodies of the victims found no criminal elements,” he said when contacted by Bernama tonight.

He said the post-mortem completed by the Rompin Hospital today found that the victims died of poisoning, but the full details are still pending the chemist’s report.

The case has been classified as sudden death for the time being, he added. -Bernama