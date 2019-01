CAMERON HIGHLANDS: Postal voters for the Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election cast their ballots today.

Two voting centres were set up for the 247 voters, all of whom were police personnel.

One centre was set up at the Brinchang police station information room for the Tanah Rata State Legislative Assembly, while the other, for the Jelai State Legislative Assembly, was at the Sungai Koyan police station information room.

Abdul Sukor Aliff, a corporal from the Brinchang police station was the first to cast his vote at 8.02am.

The Brinchang station voting centre was opened from 8am to 5pm while the Sungai Koyan voting station was opened from 8am to 2pm.

The voting process was witnessed by the candidates’ agents, together with election observers from appointed organisations and non-governmental organisations.

The early voting slips would not be counted at the counting centres as the ballot boxes would be kept in the police lock-up for safety purposes.

The ballot boxes would be taken to the counting centre at Dewan Gemilang Sekolah Sultan Ahmad Shah on Jan 26 for counting.

The postal votes had been divided into three categories – personnel involved in the by-election (109), absentee voters (12) and one ballot paper for an overseas voter.