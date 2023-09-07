Poster claiming govt agreed monthly EPF withdrawal is fake: Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: A poster that went viral on social media claiming that the government has agreed that Employees Provident Fund (EPF) contributors who have reached the age of 55, can only withdraw their savings on a monthly basis, is not true.

Minister of Communications and Digital, Fahmi Fadzil (pix) said he had verified the information with EPF chief executive officer Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah and asked the EPF to provide a full explanation.

“As the minister in charge of communications, I sent the poster to Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah to check its authenticity.

“... (later) he replied to me saying that the matter was still in the study stage and EPF had no intention of applying the policy to existing contributors at present,“ he said at the state-level Kita MADANI programme in Banting, today.

He said that in this regard, the community must approach the MADANI community, which has an important role to play in ensuring that matters are referred to the relevant authorities so that a full and clear statement can be made.

“The MADANI community is the right platform to continuously provide people with up-to-date and authentic information on government policies and initiatives.

“Apart from this, the MADANI community is also a platform to explain and fight issues, slander and the spread of fake news,“ he said.

A total of 1,878 MADANI communities, a multiracial volunteer body managed by the Information Department, has been established throughout the country. - Bernama